Delhi

Healthcare employees in city wear black ribbons to work

They are protesting cancellation of 14-day quarantine for staff

Doctors working in various hospitals across the city wore black ribbons to work on Friday as a sign of protest against the government’s decision to cancel the 14-day quarantine for all healthcare workers, after they work on COVID-19 duty for the same number of days.

A Delhi government order on May 18 had stated: “Regular quarantine of healthcare workers after performing duty in COVID-19 areas is not warranted.”

The Delhi government issued the order following a similar central government order on May 15.

Before the order, all healthcare workers in the Capital who were on COVID-19 duty were quarantined for 14 days after they had worked for 14 days.

‘Families at risk’

“We have been working hard defying all odds. Cancelling our quarantine is an injustice to our families and even to our community. We need quarantine so that we can work with mental peace without putting our families back home at risk,” a group of healthcare workers at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital, sporting black ribbons on their arms, said in a video.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) had called for the protest. Shivaji Dev Barman, president of FORDA, said that many patients do not show any symptom and by not quarantining healthcare workers, their family and friends will be exposed to the virus.

Dr. Barman said that FORDA had written to the Union Health Minister and the Delhi Health Minister to restore quarantine for all healthcare staff, but neither Minister had responded to them so far.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:16:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/healthcare-employees-in-city-wear-black-ribbons-to-work/article31654346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY