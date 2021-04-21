Health workers stretched as cases mount

New Delhi

21 April 2021 00:57 IST

They are left with no choice but to work more hours and during weekends

From increased working hours to doctors and nurses testing positive, doctors of several hospitals said they were stretched for resources due to the record spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Some doctors said there is heavy rush in the emergency and others said that they have no option but to turn patients away as they do not have any vacant beds.

A doctor at Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) said their manpower is stretched due to increased workload. All 450 ICU beds of the hospital were occupied as on Tuesday night.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have been working at full capacity for about 10 days. People are working for longer hours and our resources are stretched. The Delhi government is providing us with medical officers [doctors]. But we need specialist doctors,” she said.

The doctor said they are also trying to increase the oxygen capacity of the hospital to meet the increased workload. She said that patient satisfaction is another issue. “Since the attendant is not with the patient, she gets uneasy and complains about things which may be a non issue. That pressure also comes to us.”

‘Like a war zone’

Vikas Maurya, Head of Department of Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, said that beds are filling up as soon as a patient is discharged. They have a waiting list of patients.

“The manpower is the same and many staffers are also testing positive. We don’t have any choice, but to work more hours and during weekends. It is like a war zone and we all are on our toes,” Dr. Maurya said.

100 queries a day

He said that the 60 beds in the ICU have been full for more than a week and they get more than 100 queries a day for beds.

“We are taking one day at a time. All our beds have been more or less full for the past one week. People are working extended hours and on Sunday and on odd hours. But still we have to turn away some people as beds are full. It is inevitable,” said a senior doctor from Aakash Healthcare.