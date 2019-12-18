Health, WCD Ministries to work together on nutrition of women, kids

Areas for enhanced collaboration to meet goals of nutrition and health of women and children were identified by the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, and Women and Child Development (WCD), during a recent meeting at Nirman Bhawan.

Speaking about the venture, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: “Our policies and programmes are directed towards making sure that every mother, child, and adolescent survives and thrives”. Under-nutrition and other social determinants are closely associated with maternal-child survival and development, and since these issues are also a concern for the WCD Ministry, it is a pertinent area for enhanced collaboration, he added.

Mr. Vardhan on Tuesday said the two Ministries had agreed to work on joint campaigns on several schemes that have similar goals.

WCD Minister Smriti Zubin Irani also proposed that her Ministry would support the Department of Biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and Technology to establish 10 chairs in national institutes to celebrate women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Similar support from the WCD Ministry for supporting and encouraging women in the field of innovation and medical research was also discussed.