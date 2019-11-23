Health Ministry asks AIIMS to review user fees

The Health Ministry has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, to review user fees for its patients and prepare a model rate chart, which can be replicated in all six such premier institutes across the country.

The Ministry is looking at fixing uniform user charges for diagnostic procedures such as blood tests and X-rays. A senior health official said that tuition fee in all the institutes would also be made uniform.

Executive orders

The institute generates ₹101 crore from user charges, which include OPD charges, diagnostic tests in various departments, radiology charges, in-patient care and room rentals.

“The rates of user charges should be linked with appropriate price indices and reviewed at least every three years. In order to enable ease of revision of user charges, the rate of user fees shall be fixed, wherever possible, through rules or executive orders and not through a statute,” read an official memorandum.

The departments concerned have been asked send the details by November 25.

Another government official said that AIIMS has demanded additional allocation of ₹300 crore in non-plan expenditures, including for consumable, maintenance and salaries, which are of recurring nature. There are huge deviations between budget estimates and revised estimates, he added.

The user charges have not been revised since 1996, the official said further.