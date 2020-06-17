Health Minister tests negative

New DELHI

17 June 2020 02:26 IST

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality (RGSS) in the early hours of Tuesday after he complained of fever and difficulty in breathing, tested negative for COVID-19, an official from the hospital said.

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I was admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Mr. Jain Tweeted.

In response to this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon.”

An official from RGSS said: “His fever has come down and oxygen levels are better now.”

Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had also tested negative for the virus.