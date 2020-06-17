Health Minister tests negative

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality (RGSS) in the early hours of Tuesday after he complained of fever and difficulty in breathing, tested negative for COVID-19, an official from the hospital said.
“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I was admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Mr. Jain Tweeted.
In response to this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon.”
An official from RGSS said: “His fever has come down and oxygen levels are better now.”
Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had also tested negative for the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath