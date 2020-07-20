Health Minister Satyendar Jain back to work after recovering from COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain resumed work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, officials said.

The minister, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17, was back to his office at around 11:40 am.

Mr. Jain has meetings scheduled with officials to review measures being taken to arrest the spread of COVID-19, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Twitter that Mr. Jain has recovered and would be joining work.

“Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients,” Mr. Kejriwal had said, while extending best wishes.

The 55-year-old minister had been administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved. He was discharged from hospital on June 26.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.