Health Minister Anil Vij blames Delhi for COVID spread in Haryana

‘Half of the around 9,000 cases are from border districts’

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday blamed the high COVID infection rate in three districts of the State adjoining Delhi on the “uncontrolled” rise in cases in the national capital.

He said Haryana was adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi, but there was no need to panic.

According to Mr. Vij, more than half of the around 9,000 new COVID cases in Haryana were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts put together. He, however, added that the State had adequate resources, including medicines and equipment, to deal with the surge.

Blame game continues

Even during the previous waves, the Haryana and Delhi governments had blamed each other for the high positivity rate in their States, following which the borders were sealed, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Of the total 8,900 cases reported in Haryana on January 16, as many as 3,378 — the highest count —were from Gurugram followed by Faridabad with 1,396. Sonipat reported 414 cases. However, both Ambala and Panchkula — Haryana’s districts that do not border Delhi — recorded more cases than Sonipat with 536 and 718 respectively.

Of the total 51,000-odd active cases in Haryana, the three districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat together have 32,000 cases. With six more deaths reported on Sunday, a total of 10,104 people have died due to COVID in the State so far.

Steady vaccination

Mr. Vij said that COVID vaccination was being administered rapidly in Haryana and the first dose was given to the entire population. He added that 77% of people were administered both doses. Also, seven lakh children in the 15-18 age group were administered the vaccine.

He reiterated that children in the 15-18 age group would not be allowed inside schools without vaccination.