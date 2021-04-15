Health is top priority for Centre: Gupta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to postpone Class 12 CBSE Board exams and cancel Class 10 exams.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta termed the decision timely while Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the decision would put an end to trauma both for students as well as parents.

“This step is for the good of students, the health of their near and dear ones is a top priority of the Modi government,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The Delhi government should take all adequate measures to ensure that the studies of the students do not suffer,” Mr. Bidhuri said.