Health deteriorates of DU student on hunger strike

A Delhi University student sitting on a hunger strike to protest against the construction of a 39-storey building in North Campus said on Friday that he had been advised by doctors to end the protest or risk deteriorating his health. His has been on a strike since November 10.

The student claimed that tests had shown that he was suffering from jaundice and an eye infection. The students said the building would breach the privacy of students living in women’s hostels.

The students said the land on which the building is coming up belonged to the Ministry of Defence and was meant for “public use”. It was reportedly transferred to the DMRC, which gave it to a private builder. The protesters have demanded that the Defence Ministry intervene and give approval to transfer the property to DU.