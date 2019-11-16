Health deteriorates of DU student on hunger strike

A Delhi University student sitting on a hunger strike to protest against the construction of a 39-storey building in North Campus said on Friday that he had been advised by doctors to end the protest or risk deteriorating his health. His has been on a strike since November 10.
The student claimed that tests had shown that he was suffering from jaundice and an eye infection. The students said the building would breach the privacy of students living in women’s hostels.
The students said the land on which the building is coming up belonged to the Ministry of Defence and was meant for “public use”. It was reportedly transferred to the DMRC, which gave it to a private builder. The protesters have demanded that the Defence Ministry intervene and give approval to transfer the property to DU.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.