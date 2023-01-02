Health clinic for sex workers, their families opened in Delhi’s G.B. Road

January 02, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

New Delhi: A first-ever health clinic for sex workers and their families has been opened in Delhi’s red-light area, G.B. Road, with facilities for routine check-ups and treatment. The clinic was inaugurated on Sunday. It has been started in a part of a non-functional school by some civil society groups. Shalini (name changed), a sex worker, said she hopes the facility will help her fight the stigma that she faces in visiting clinics in other parts of the city. “Even doctors start behaving differently when they learn we are sex workers and this clinic can help change that as it is meant just for people like us,” she told PTI. PTI