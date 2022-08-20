Head shaved off, forced to clean a drain over theft

A 25-year-old alleged thief was forced to clean a drain and his head was shaved off after he was caught stealing by a group of people in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.

A case was registered in connection with an incident, the police said.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Friday, shows a group of people thrashing a man over allegations of theft of a water motor. They partially shave his head and also force him to clean a drain.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “On Friday, a video clip was reportedly going viral on social media in which some persons were found beating a man identified as Sakil. There are some bystanders also.” The incident took place around 2 p.m. on Friday.

During inquiry, the police revealed that the local residents of Wazirabad village had apprehended a thief as he was trying to steal a water-motor from the house of one Faizan, who is a resident of gali number-9 in Wazirabad.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been initiated against the alleged persons and investigation is underway, Kalsi said.