Head Constable’s letter: Commissioner says vigilance inquiry initiated

Responding to a letter written by a Delhi Police Head Constable to the Commissioner of Police sharing his grievance of being unable to complain against other officers in the force, Special Commissioner said that a vigilance inquiry has been initiated.
Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Muktesh Chander said, “I heard the Head Constable’s grievances last month and a vigilance inquiry into the matter has been initiated. His grievances have been heard by several senior officers prior to me as well.”
Mr. Chander also said that the Head Constable had demanded ₹50 lakh as compensation for the money he spent during litigation but “that demand cannot be accepted” as it does not qualify under the provisions of Police Families Welfare Society.
The Head Constable alleged he was troubled by officers after he helped a youth against a local goon in 2012. In his letter, he said he would have no option other than taking his life if he was not helped. “A police officer should not threaten to take his life,” said Mr. Chander.
