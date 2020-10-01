Head constable thrashed by SDM staffers over face mask

NEW DELHI

01 October 2020 23:55 IST

Even after registering complaint, no action taken in matter: victim

A head constable, in plain clothes, was brutally assaulted by a group of men from civil defence, accompanying an SDM, allegedly over violation of face mask in Naraina area of West Delhi.

An FIR has been registered against the civil defence staffers on the complaint of head constable, said a police officer. The victim was identified as head constable Naresh, posted in Connaught Place.

In his complaint, he alleged that he was stopped by the staffers, accompanying the SDM, at Naraina Vihar red light on Wednesday for allegedly not wearing a face mask properly. They had an argument over the matter, following which the men thrashed Mr. Naresh.

Advertising

Advertising

Viral video

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a group of men assaulting a man in the middle of the road can be seen. It shows at least six to seven people holding Mr. Naresh and brutally thrashing him. One man is seen holding him by his collar and dragging him, while another is hitting him on his face. One man is seen beating Mr. Naresh with a baton.

“The incident happened on Wednesday evening, where the SDM was present with his staff issuing COVID-19 challans. During investigation, it was found that the officer was wearing a face mask but had lowered it for which he was stopped by the SDM staffers and confronted after which the scuffle broke out,” said a senior police officer.

The officer has been sent for a medical examination while further investigation is on. The victim alleged that even after registering a complaint, no action has been taken in the matter.