Head constable succumbs to COVID-19

A 47-year-old Delhi Police head constable died of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, taking the death toll in the police force due to the virus to nine.
The deceased, identified as Lalit Kumar, was posted with the 4th Battalion of Delhi Police Armed Forces. He was tested for the virus on June 17 at GTB Hospital after he fell ill and was advised home quarantine for 14 days since then, an police officer said. His reports came on Saturday and his test results were positive. The same day, after his condition worsened, he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed on Sunday, the officer said.
He is survived by his wife, two children, including a 20-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. They live in Delhi's Khajuri Khass area, the police said.
Until now, more than 1,300 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 positive. Many of them have recovered.
