Head constable shoots man dead for filming him drinking on duty

A policeman has been arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man for filming the former while he was drinking on duty at Rohini on Thursday morning, the police said.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said the accused has been identified as Head constable Surender Kumar, posted in Shahbad Dairy police station. He has been suspended and the process for his dismissal has been initiated.

An officer said the victim — Deepak Gehlot — from Navada area was a gym owner. He saw the policeman drinking on the road while on duty and questioned him. This annoyed the official and the two got into an argument. Next, the victim started making a video of the official, following which he shot at the victim with his service pistol and fled the spot.

A newspaper vendor took the victim to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The official informed a beat officer of his crime and was then arrested.