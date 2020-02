Stone pelting between youths of two community at Kabir Nagar near Maujpur metro station in north-east Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

New Delhi

24 February 2020 17:19 IST

He was hospitalised and is doing fine

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was injured during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior official said.

According to the official, Mr. Sharma suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was hospitalised and is doing fine.