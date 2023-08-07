Head constable, IT official, among five arrested for fake raid on businessman’s house

August 07, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

:

Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable and an Income Tax (I-T) Department official, were arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid on a businessman’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, the police said on August 6. “Two other suspects are absconding and efforts to trace them are under way,” a senior officer said.

“The I-T official had received information that a businessman in Janakpuri had around ₹500 crore in cash in his house,” the officer said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8.30 a.m., when the businessman, Kuljeet Singh, was not at his house. The accused entered Mr. Singh’s house, claiming to have a search warrant. They conducted the fake raid but could not find anything. On the complaint of Mr. Singh, the police launched an investigation and arrested the five accused.

