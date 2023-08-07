ADVERTISEMENT

Head constable, IT official, among five arrested for fake raid on businessman’s house

August 07, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“Two other suspects are absconding and efforts to trace them are under way,” a senior officer said.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

:

Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable and an Income Tax (I-T) Department official, were arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid on a businessman’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, the police said on August 6. “Two other suspects are absconding and efforts to trace them are under way,” a senior officer said.

“The I-T official had received information that a businessman in Janakpuri had around ₹500 crore in cash in his house,” the officer said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8.30 a.m., when the businessman, Kuljeet Singh, was not at his house. The accused entered Mr. Singh’s house, claiming to have a search warrant. They conducted the fake raid but could not find anything. On the complaint of Mr. Singh, the police launched an investigation and arrested the five accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US