HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head constable, IT official, among five arrested for fake raid on businessman’s house

“Two other suspects are absconding and efforts to trace them are under way,” a senior officer said.

August 07, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

:

Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable and an Income Tax (I-T) Department official, were arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid on a businessman’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, the police said on August 6. “Two other suspects are absconding and efforts to trace them are under way,” a senior officer said.

“The I-T official had received information that a businessman in Janakpuri had around ₹500 crore in cash in his house,” the officer said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 8.30 a.m., when the businessman, Kuljeet Singh, was not at his house. The accused entered Mr. Singh’s house, claiming to have a search warrant. They conducted the fake raid but could not find anything. On the complaint of Mr. Singh, the police launched an investigation and arrested the five accused.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.