Head constable found dead

A 48-year-old head constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary allegedly shot himself while on duty in North Block on Tuesday afternoon.

No note has been recovered, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the victim was deployed outside Union Finance Ministry at guard duty.

Police said the incident happened at 12.40 p.m. “The CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained and examined. He had completed his 3 hours duty and was on a break before resuming the next 3-hour duty when the incident happened,” Mr. Verma said.

He was upset over something, the officer said, adding that probe is under way.

His body has been shifted to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

He is survived by wife and two sons, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.