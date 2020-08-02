Head Constable dies of virus

A policeman here died of COVID-19 at a city hospital on Friday, said officials on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said Head Constable Leela Dhar was posted at Defence Colony police station.
On July 11, Dhar had reported about mild fever after which he was taken to Nehru Homeopathic College and Hospital in Defence Colony. When tested, his results came positive for COVID-19.
Thereafter, he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Tahirpur where his condition worsened on July 19 and he shifted to the intensive care unit. He was given plasma therapy, the police said.
More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with the virus so far. Of these, more than 2,100 have recovered and resumed their duties, while over a dozen succumbed to the virus.
