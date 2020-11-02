Head constable dies in road accident

New Delhi

02 November 2020 00:29 IST

Driver of delivery van which hit victim’s two-wheeler held

A 40-year-old Delhi Police head constable was killed allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a delivery van in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased, Durgesh Kumar, was posted at Preet Vihar police station, they also said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 p.m. while Kumar was riding his motorcycle. He was near Shamshan Ghat when the van allegedly hit him, after which the driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot. The accused driver was later arrested, they said.

Kumar was taken to Dr. Hegdewar Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

“We have registered a case under Sections 279 [rash driving or riding on a public way] and 304 A [causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code and apprehended the driver of the offending vehicle,” said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East).

The accused driver has been identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Saboli village in Delhi, he said.

Kumar lived with his wife, a 13-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter in Ashok Nagar, the police said.