Head constable attacked while checking vehicles; 3 arrested

A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by three people while he was checking two-wheelers at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 19.

“A head constable of Tilak Nagar police station was checking two-wheelers. Three people objected to the inspection and created nuisance. The trio was arrested under 107/151 CrPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, 25, Gurdeep Singh, 22, and Vikramjeet Singh, 21, the police said.

Two videos of the incident are being widely circulated on social media.

In one of the videos, the head constable is seen checking a bike and some people are arguing with him. In the other video, the policeman’s T-shirt is torn off and a man is throwing something on him.