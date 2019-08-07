‘He kept asking me to save them before the call got disconnected’

“Aag lag gayi hai... humain bachalo [a fire has broken out, please save us]. He kept saying this before the call got disconnected,” said the cousin of Athar Khan who is said to be critical.

Athar lost his wife and two children in the fire that broke out in a residential building in Jamia Nagar on Tuesday. He had called Khalid Khan at 1.45 a.m. asking for his help. Mr. Khalid, who lives about a kilometre away from the spot, rushed there as soon as he got the call.

“While Nagma and Athar jumped from their third-floor flat, the daughters remained in the balcony and died of suffocation,” he said, adding that he wished they had not jumped. Athar has been living in the house for the past four-five years and runs a confectionery shop, the cousin said.

Meanwhile, at the mortuary, Naseem Khan, a close friend of Faiz who lost his son in the incident, said he had dinner with him on Sunday night.

“His son and my son were friends. They were playing video games on Sunday and today he is lying dead in the mortuary,” he said. Faiz works as a zonal officer in Delhi Jal Board on a contract basis, said Mr. Naseem.

Soha from Srinagar, who jumped to her death, was living in the house for the past three years, said her relative Shah Nazeer.

“Umar [Soha’s husband] is stable but he has lost all hope,” the relative said.