‘He kept asking for water’: Destitute man rescued from Kashmere Gate

When Sunil Kumar Aledia came across a man lying on the road on Wednesday he first mistook him for a dead body. It was only after inching closer that he realised that the person was breathing very lightly, he said.

“Paani (water) is all that he kept repeating and managed to say. Then I bought a bottle of water and gave it to him,” said Mr. Aledia, convenor of the National Forum For Homeless Housing Rights.

While the first call was made around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Aledia said that authorities took a long time before the person was rescued.

“I kept calling the helpline numbers including 112 and 102. While most of the times they were unresponsive at two instances the calls were disconnected. It was only after I spoke to the Joint CP, DCP North and officials from the Delhi government’s revenue department, that they intervened and the person was finally rescued at 7:20 p.m. He was then taken to the Rajan Babu TB Hospital” he said.

Mr. Aledia said that he found the person while on his daily rounds at a place known as the Faridabad Bus Stand, at Kashmere Gate ISBT , close to the Kudesia Ghat where hundreds of migrant workers have been stationed since the lockdown.

“There were close to 5,000-6,000 homeless people who used to live there even earlier but the count almost doubled since the lockdown was announced. We have made several representations to the government and even submitted action plans urging it to take necessary steps,” Mr. Aledia said.

While adding that all those shifted out of the Yamuna floodplains to different locations across the city should be provided with proper medical check-ups, Mr. Aledia said, “The people who have been living here for the last 10-15 days have had no access to proper sanitation and could not even take a bath.”

“There is a high possibility that they are suffering from other communicable diseases as well. Proper medical check-ups should be done before they are made to stay with hundreds of others in shelters. There are so many maidans and stadiums which are available and can be used to house these people. The government should take appropriate steps,” said Mr. Aledia.