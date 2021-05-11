HCL to support Delhi govt with ready to use oxygen plants, cylinders

HCL Group on Tuesday said it is supporting the Delhi Government with 12,000 oxygen cylinders each with a capacity of 40 liters, along with 21 Oxygen Plants that will generate 8,800 liters of oxygen per minute, catering to around 1,500 patients at a time.

“Two of these ready-to-use Oxygen Plants which are being imported from France have already been delivered and will get installed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of more than 500 hospital beds at various facilities such as the Commonwealth Games Village (CWG), Holy Family Hospital, Sama Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi; and Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida Authority.