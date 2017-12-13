HC wants plan against defacement

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the local authorities and Delhi University to submit an action plan along with a timeline on an awareness campaign to curb the practice of defacement of public property.

The high court's direction came while hearing a plea seeking prevention of defacement of public property during Delhi University Student Union election campaigning.

The high court also asked various authorities — including the DMRC, civic bodies, DU, DUSU — to convene a meeting in order to devise a plan of action.

The action plan will also contain details of the manner in which effective steps could be taken for putting the information with regard to consequences of and penal actions for defacement of public property in the public domain through use of electronic and print media.

The high court had said that defacement of public property was a serious offence, punishable with upto 10 years in jail.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda highlighting defacement of public property in Delhi University, properties within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies and the Delhi Metro. He had contended that it was next to impossible to completely remove the defacement done during the DUSU election campaign.