HC vacates stay on trial in riots conspiracy case

Hard copy of chargesheet ready: police

The Delhi High Court has vacated its November 10, 2020 order staying trial in a case relating to alleged conspiracy which led to the north-east Delhi riots after the police informed that hard copy of the chargesheet is ready and the accused can collect it.

“Special Public Prosecutor appearing for State, on instructions, submits that complete hard copy of the chargesheet is ready and respondents/accused are at liberty to collect the same from the trial court on March 25, the next date fixed there,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait noted in its Tuesday order.

“No further order is required to be passed and the same is, accordingly, disposed of with pending application. Accordingly, interim order is vacated,” Justice Kait, who had stayed trial in the case in November last year, said.

The Delhi police had before the High Court challenged the trial court’s September 21 and October 21 orders, directing it to supply the physical copy of the chargesheet along with documents to the accused persons in the case.

Voluminous document

The plea said the police report itself is running into about 2,700 pages and the total number of documents and statements of witnesses are running into about 18,000 pages and there are 23 volumes, including the police report which were filed before the trial court.

The plea stated that all the accused persons have been given the copy of the chargesheet in a pendrive which is a sufficient compliance of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It also stated that there is a proviso that if any document is voluminous, than instead of furnishing a copy, the court can direct that the person be allowed to inspect it either personally or through pleader in court.

The trial court had, however, declined the plea saying, “Even though, it may be desirable to have soft copies of the chargesheet, the law still mandates that a hard copy is to be made available to the accused”.

Those who have been chargesheeted under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act include Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, former Congress councillor from Jagatpuri Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar, student activist Gulfisha Khatoon, and social activist Khalid Saifi.

The list also include activist Meeran Haider, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, former Jamia student Shifa-Ur-Rahman, and five others - Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Athar Khan.