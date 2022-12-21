HC upholds removal of teacher accused of sexual harassment of student

December 21, 2022 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Delhi High Court has said the well-being of schoolchildren in sexual harassment cases is of utmost importance due to the long-term effects of such incidents.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the remarks while upholding the penalty of compulsory retirement of a physics teacher accused of sexually harassing a Class IX student.

The Bench said the act can have the effect of hindering normal social growth of the child and lead to various psycho-social problems, which could require psychological intervention.

Psycho-social problems

The High Court said a minor’s mental psyche is vulnerable, impressionable and in a developing stage, and sexual harassment has the potential to cause mental trauma that may dictate the child’s thought process for years to come.

The court’s order came on an appeal by the teacher, who had challenged the punishment of compulsory retirement imposed on him by the Delhi School Tribunal and upheld by a single judge Bench of the High Court.

“The facts of the case reveal that the complainant who is a student of Class IX has been subjected to sexual harassment,” the High Court noted.

“While dealing with matters relating to harassment of school-going children, paramount consideration is to be given to the well-being of the child whose mental psyche is vulnerable, impressionable and in a developing stage,” said the High Court in its December 19 order.

Long-term effects

“The long-term effects of childhood sexual harassment are, at many times, insurmountable. An act of sexual harassment, therefore, has the potential to cause mental trauma to the child that may dictate their thought process for years to come,” the High Court observed.

The Bench while dismissing the teacher’s appeal added, “It can have the effect of hindering normal social growth of the child and lead to various psycho-social problems which could require psychological intervention.”