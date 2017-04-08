HC upholds rejection of 5 candidates

The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to entertain the pleas of four BJP and one Congress candidate challenging the rejection of their nominations by the Delhi poll panel. Justice Vipin Sanghi, however, allowed the BJP candidate from Ward 3E of Trilokpuri to contest the municipal elections while asking the State election commission to include her name in the final list.
The four BJP candidates who were barred include Renu Negi, her husband Ravinder Negi, Monika Chabra and Sanju Bala.
The State poll panel had also rejected the nomination of Sudha Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from ward 36S of Dwarka constituency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor