HC upholds rejection of 5 candidates

The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to entertain the pleas of four BJP and one Congress candidate challenging the rejection of their nominations by the Delhi poll panel. Justice Vipin Sanghi, however, allowed the BJP candidate from Ward 3E of Trilokpuri to contest the municipal elections while asking the State election commission to include her name in the final list.

The four BJP candidates who were barred include Renu Negi, her husband Ravinder Negi, Monika Chabra and Sanju Bala.

The State poll panel had also rejected the nomination of Sudha Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from ward 36S of Dwarka constituency.