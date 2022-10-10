HC upholds judgment sacking DTC driver for ₹2.5 fraud

The two-judge Bench of the High Court, in its order, remarked that misappropriation of government money, however small the amount, is “a heinous offence”. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court upheld the termination of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conductor for misappropriating ₹2.5. The two-judge Bench of the High Court, in its order, remarked that misappropriation of government money, however small the amount, is “a heinous offence”.

The former DTC employee was sacked for recovering the full fare from 12 passengers without issuing them tickets, thus pocketing a sum of ₹2.5, back in 1991.

The Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the appeal filed by the conductor, Biri Singh, who challenged his dismissal from service in May 1992 and the subsequent orders of the Labour Court and a single-Bench High Court, which upheld his dismissal.

On April 19, 1991, Singh was caught by a DTC official for recovering the full fare from a group of 12 passengers, who had boarded the bus from Jama Masjid, without issuing them tickets. After a departmental enquiry, in May 1992, Singh was dismissed from service.

He challenged his dismissal at the Labour Court, which, in October 2021, rejected it. He, then, moved a single-Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, which too rejected his appeal in January this year. In April this year, he filed an appeal against the single-Judge Bench.

In its verdict pronounced on September 26, the High Court noted that the charge against Singh, of recovering full fare from a group of 12 passengers without issuing them tickets, had been proved.

“Even if it is a solitary misconduct, misappropriation of the government money is a heinous offence, even though it is of a few Rupees only,” the court observed in its order.