HC upholds dismissal of jawan over smuggled gold

‘Absolute integrity is expected of all govt. employees and no slip can ever be brooked’

The Delhi High Court has upheld the dismissal from service and one-year imprisonment given to a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who did not report the seizure of three gold pieces, weighing half kilogram, from smugglers.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon observed that, “absolute honesty and integrity is expected of all government employees and no slip can ever be brooked”.

No seizure record

The High Court remarked that Sunil Kumar Yadav, who joined the services of SSB as constable in 2011, “did not consider it inappropriate to keep smuggled gold in his possession, about the seizure of which no record was also prepared”.

“Such employees wanting integrity cannot but be dismissed as their retention in service would send wrong signals and would be counterproductive,” it said.

On November 25, 2014, Yadav, who was posted in Narkatiaganj in Bihar claimed to have received input from his source about gold smuggling from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Delhi in Saptakranti Express train.

It is Yadav’s case that he was able to apprehend a smuggler and the apprehension was duly notified to the superior officers. By this time, however, the Sapt Kranti Express had already reached Bagaha railway station, which was almost 50 km away from Narkatiaganj where he and another constable, along with the smuggler deboarded the train.

After the Sub-Area Organisers (SAOs) came to the Bagaha railway station, all of them proceeded towards Narkatiaganj. However, on the way, the smuggler escaped from the custody of the SAOs. Yadav said he was asked to deposit the recovered gold with the nearest SSB unit at Tuthibari while the SAOs “hurriedly” left the area.

Yadav claimed that he was arrested by local police while on his way to Narkatiaganj.

On the other hand, the Central government submitted that Yadav was apprehended while he was proceeding with his brother to his home instead of depositing the recovered gold with the SSB unit or the police or the Customs, whose offices were all located in the vicinity.