HC upholds 5-yr jail term to school bus driver for sexually assaulting minor girl students

March 31, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has upheld a five-year jail term awarded to a school bus driver for sexually assaulting two minor students of Class V in 2014.

The convict, Dev Nath, had challenged a 2020 sessions court decision holding him guilty of sexual harassment on the grounds that there were contradictions in the prosecution case and both the victims could not give the exact date and narration of the events.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said “the sessions court has correctly observed that the victims, being only about 10 years of age at the time of the incident, would have no grudge against the appellant so as to falsely implicate him in this case”.

“It has also correctly observed that the victims were very young at the time of incident and keeping in view their tender age, minor contradictions cannot be a ground to disbelieve or discredit their testimonies,” the judge noted.

The convict, as per court documents, used to stop the bus on the way, come to the victims’ seat and grope them. He allegedly threatened to kill them if they ever told anybody about his acts.

One of the victims stated that she had informed her teacher about him. The teacher scolded Mr. Nath but thereafter sent her home with him in his vehicle, the victim said. Later, the girl informed her mother about the incidents which led to the registration of the FIR against the bus driver.

Another FIR was registered against the bus driver on the basis of the statement of the second victim who also used to travel on the same bus as the first victim. The second victim had informed her father that similar incidents had happened with her.

“In the present case, the appellant [Mr. Nath] has not been able to shake the version of the prosecution, which has successfully proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the High Court said.

“In the present case, even though both the victims were of tender age — only about 10 years — at the time, they have duly corroborated the incident,” the High Court said, adding that the nature and gravity of the accusation is very serious in nature as the appellant is accused of offences under Section 9/10 of the POCSO Act coupled with Section 354-A of the IPC”.

Dismissing his appeal, the High Court observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation were very serious and the minor contradictions in the version of the two victims did not make their testimonies unreliable.