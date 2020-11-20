HC transfers judge hearing Akbar case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the judge — hearing former Union Minister M.J. Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her tweets accusing him of sexual harassment — to another court.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who presided over a special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller. Judge Pahuja's transfer is part of HC’s administrative order to transfer over 120 judges to a different court. Another 94 newly inducted judges were also alloted different courts across the city.
The court order also said the postings or transfers in the Delhi Judicial Service will be with immediate effect. The defamation case filed by Mr. Akbar is at the final stage of hearing.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath