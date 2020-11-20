HC transfers judge hearing Akbar case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the judge — hearing former Union Minister M.J. Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her tweets accusing him of sexual harassment — to another court.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who presided over a special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller. Judge Pahuja's transfer is part of HC’s administrative order to transfer over 120 judges to a different court. Another 94 newly inducted judges were also alloted different courts across the city.

The court order also said the postings or transfers in the Delhi Judicial Service will be with immediate effect. The defamation case filed by Mr. Akbar is at the final stage of hearing.