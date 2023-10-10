HC to start live-streaming cases from tomorrow 

October 10, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court will start the live-streaming of its proceedings from Wednesday. For now, the live-streaming will be limited to the Chief Justice’s court and on a “case-to-case basis, as per the direction of the High Court”, a statement said.

The initiative comes five years after the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment underscored the significance of live-streaming of court proceedings as an extension of the principle of “open justice” and ‘open courts”. Nine out of 25 High Courts across the country have adopted the practice it so far.

The Delhi High Court said the live-streaming of the proceedings will start in other courts soon.

