HC to resume physical hearing on rotation basis

Barring five, other Benches will hear matters via videoconference

After a hiatus of over five months, Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will resume physical hearing of court proceedings initially with five of its Benches on a rotation basis from September 1.

The High Court, which has been conducting hearings through videoconferencing since March 24 to contain the spread of the ongoing pandemic, issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for a phased reopening for physical hearings.

It said five of its Benches will start holding physical courts on a rotation basis from September 1, and the remaining Benches will continue taking up matters through videoconferencing.

Only cases which are of urgent matters, or non-urgent matters filed during the lockdown, and regular matters, where the consent for the final hearing has been received from all parties involved in the cases, will be taken up either at the physical or videoconferening hearing.

SOPs issued

As a precaution, entry into the High Court block for attending physical hearing shall be restricted to only one advocate per party whose case is listed that day and party-in-person who is pursuing his/her case without any legal assistance.

Also, senior counsel engaged by any advocate, registered clerks for delivering bulky case files, and standing or nominated counsel for any of the party or entity whose cases are listed for physical hearing that day will be allowed to attend the physical hearing.

However, junior advocates, interns or law students will not be allowed to enter the court rooms. Even litigants who is represented by an advocate will not be permitted inside the court room unless specific direction is passed by the High Court.

The court has urged advocates, party-in-person, registered clerk above the age of 65 and suffering from co-morbidities to refrain from appearing in courts. “Persons displaying symptoms of flu, fever, cough etc. shall not be permitted entry inside the court complex,” the court stated.

QR code

For entry into the court blocks, the Information Technology branch of the High Court is developing e-solution of sending QR code to the advocate concerned through SMS or email so that they are permitted physical access on the given day through scanning of the code.

Also, the entry time to any court block will be regulated as per the time slots mentioned in the cause list for different batches of cases. In order to ensure strict adherence to the norm of social distancing, seats in each court room have been limited to bare minimum.

While dry snacks, coffee, tea, water bottle etc. will be available for sale from the kiosk and canteen, no sitting or consumption of it will be permitted inside the canteen.