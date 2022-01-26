HC to reduce costs imposed on Juhi Chawla

New Delhi

26 January 2022 00:46 IST

The High Court offered to reduce the costs imposed on Juhi Chawla but asked her to engage in social work

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed to reduce to ₹2 lakh the ₹20 lakh cost it had imposed on actor Juhi Chawla and two others.

Ms. Chawla had moved an appeal against an order passed by a single-judge Bench in June, 2021 rejecting her lawsuit against the 5G rollout.

The Bench, comprising Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh, however, asked the actor to work for some public cause, considering her status as a celebrity. Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing the actor, consented to the court’s suggestion.

On Tuesday, the High Court issued a notice to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority secretary seeking his response on the appeal and posted it for further hearing on January 27.

“We will not waive the cost completely but we can reduce it substantially from ₹20 lakh to ₹2 lakh. But that comes with a condition. Considering your client is a celebrity and has a presence in public, she should do some public work also. Her image and position may be utilised by the society for some public work, some good campaign and good purpose also,” the High Court said.

The single-judge Bench, in its June 2021 order, had termed Ms. Chawla’s petition against the rollout of 5G technology in India as being “defective” and done for “media publicity”, and dismissed with costs of ₹20 lakh.

Ms. Chawla and other appellants, in their appeal against the order, contended that the single-judge Bench dismissed the plea and imposed costs without any jurisdiction and contrary to the settled law.