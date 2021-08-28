HC to pronounce order in Gahlot’s defamation plea against Gupta

New Delhi

28 August 2021 00:21 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will pronounce ex-parte interim order on State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot’s defamation plea against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for his statements alleging irregularities in procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“None appear for the defendants. We will pass order on this,” said Justice Asha Menon after hearing counsel for Mr. Gahlot.

Senior counsel Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Mr. Gehlot, said that Mr. Gupta has made “unabated tweets” doubting the integrity of the Minister.

