HC to hear Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea on May 26

Mr. Imam asked to place relevant documents before the court in two weeks

The Delhi High Court on Friday posted the bail hearing of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam for May 26. Imam has sought bail in a case in which he is alleged to have delivered inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar granted two weeks to Mr. Imam to place on record relevant documents, including those related to a separate FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh, based on a speech he delivered in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which forms the basis of the allegations in the present case as well.

Mr. Imam’s counsel said that his client has been in custody since January 2020. He added that the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to his client in the AMU case while observing that there was no call for violence.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad opposed the plea saying once the trial had found the existence of a prima facie case against Mr. Imam after the framing of charges, he could not have been released on bail in view of the statutory bar under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The former JNU student was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in connection with the protests against the CAA held near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December 2019, which turned violent. His bail plea in the case was dismissed by the trial court here on January 24.

The same Bench also posted the bail hearing of former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case, for May 19.

Mr. Khalid, arrested on September 13, 2020, is facing charges under the anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly being one of the ‘masterminds’, as well as a conspirator and an instigator behind the riots that happened in north-east Delhi in 2020. Apart from Mr. Khalid and Mr. Imam, several others have been booked under the UAPA in connection in connection with the riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.