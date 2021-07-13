HC to hear pleas against annual school fee order

New Delhi

13 July 2021 00:22 IST

Court asks Delhi govt. for response

The Delhi High Court on Monday posted the pleas challenging its order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the Capital last year to July 14.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi government and other parties concerned to give their respective response on the issue.

On June 7, the court had issued notices and sought responses of the Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, which represents over 450 schools, on the appeals of Delhi government, students and NGO, ‘Justice for All’, challenging the court’s May 31 order.

The court had earlier declined to put on hold the May 31 order allowing private unaided schools in the Capital to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended.

On May 31, the court had quashed orders issued by the Department of Education, Delhi government on April 18, 2020 and August 28, 2020 restraining the private school unaided schools from collecting Annual Charges and Development Fees beyond the lockdown period and deferring it till physical opening of the schools.

The Delhi government has contended the May 31 order failed to appreciate the powers of the Department of Education to pass such an order. The Delhi government has contended that its orders of April and August last year were issued in larger public interest as due to the COVID-19 lockdown people were in financial crisis.

The private schools has opposed the stay application on the ground that the Delhi government had no power to interdict private contracts between schools and students’ parents.

Advocates Khagesh Jha, representing NGO Justice for All and various parents, has argued the private schools were asking for paying charges for something which is not being provided to the students and the schools have started harassing the parents by asking to deposit money.