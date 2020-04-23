HC to hear plea claiming violation of social distancing norms

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition alleging violation of lockdown and social distancing norms by the residents of Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village near Akshardham Temple here.

The application, filed by a CWG Village resident, alleged that there was repeated violation of lockdown directives by residents who are regularly going out for walk in the adjacent DDA park and that they are neither adhering to social distancing norms nor wearing masks.

The plea sought direction to permit the nodal officer to close the access gate from CWG Village to the said DDA park and to take all measures to ensure strict compliance of lockdown directives.

The plea said an e-circular was issued by the finance management services agency, which is managing the operations and maintenance of the colony, directing the residents to stop visiting DDA parks and walks in the area but it did not yield any results.