HC to hear Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest on Friday

The High Court will hear on Friday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar against his arrest for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 18 after the Rajya Sabha member alleged that she was assaulted at the CM House on May 13. According to the FIR lodged by Ms. Maliwal on May 17, the CM’s aide hit her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area.

‘Illegal arrest’

In his plea, Mr. Kumar argued that his arrest was illegal as he was not served notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates police officers to issue notice to a person accused of an offence before arresting them. He also sought compensation for his “illegal” arrest.

On Monday, a court had dismissed the CM aide’s bail plea, saying there appeared to be no “premeditation” in the FIR against him and that Ms. Maliwal’s allegations could not be brushed away.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.