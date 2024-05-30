ADVERTISEMENT

HC to hear Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest on Friday

Published - May 30, 2024 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The High Court will hear on Friday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar against his arrest for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 18 after the Rajya Sabha member alleged that she was assaulted at the CM House on May 13. According to the FIR lodged by Ms. Maliwal on May 17, the CM’s aide hit her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area.

‘Illegal arrest’

In his plea, Mr. Kumar argued that his arrest was illegal as he was not served notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates police officers to issue notice to a person accused of an offence before arresting them. He also sought compensation for his “illegal” arrest.

On Monday, a court had dismissed the CM aide’s bail plea, saying there appeared to be no “premeditation” in the FIR against him and that Ms. Maliwal’s allegations could not be brushed away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US