HC to hear Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest on Friday

Published - May 30, 2024 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The High Court will hear on Friday a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar against his arrest for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal earlier this month.

Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 18 after the Rajya Sabha member alleged that she was assaulted at the CM House on May 13. According to the FIR lodged by Ms. Maliwal on May 17, the CM’s aide hit her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area.

‘Illegal arrest’

In his plea, Mr. Kumar argued that his arrest was illegal as he was not served notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates police officers to issue notice to a person accused of an offence before arresting them. He also sought compensation for his “illegal” arrest.

On Monday, a court had dismissed the CM aide’s bail plea, saying there appeared to be no “premeditation” in the FIR against him and that Ms. Maliwal’s allegations could not be brushed away.

