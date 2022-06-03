HC to hear ED plea today against lawyer’s presence during Jain’s interrogation

CM alleges conspiracy to arrest Sisodia now; Jain’s portfolios given to Dy. CM

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed apprehension that after Satyendar Jain (right) Manish Sisodia is likely to face fake cases. | Photo Credit: File photo

CM alleges conspiracy to arrest Sisodia now; Jain’s portfolios given to Dy. CM

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court’s order allowing the presence of a lawyer during the interrogation of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that after Mr. Jain’s arrest there was now a “conspiracy” to file a false case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and send him to jail too.

‘Arrest us all’

“I appeal to the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] to get us all arrested together and probed by all agencies, instead of putting us in jail one by one. You arrest Ministers one by one and this affects people’s work... When will we have the time to work for the people if it goes on like this?” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video address.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta lashed out Mr. Kejriwal over his claims, saying he was making prophecies instead of focusing on the problems of water and electricity. “Kejriwal is trying to seek sympathy by dishing out lies before the people of Delhi and the country. I want to tell him that his game of playing to the gallery for sympathy has ended now,” Mr. Gupta told reporters.

Jain remains Minister

In a related development, all portfolios of Mr. Jain have been given to Mr. Sisodia, according to an official order. Mr. Jain continues to be a Minister without any department.

Hitting out at AAP for giving 18 portfolios to Mr. Sisodia, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Giving so many departments to a single Minister adversely affects [the] ministerial supervision of departments and allows scope for corruption. Why doesn’t he [Kejriwal] trust and give his senior colleague Gopal Rai important departments?”

On May 31, the trial court had remanded Mr. Jain to ED’s custody till June 9. The court also allowed Mr. Jain’s plea that during the time of inquiry his advocate be allowed to remain present at a safe distance from where he can see the accused but not hear him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, had vehemently opposed the plea seeking the counsel’s presence during interrogation saying it will “vitiate the custody” granted to the agency.

The ED has initiated a money laundering probe against Mr. Jain on the basis of an August 2017 criminal case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP leader and others under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED had in April this year attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore owned by companies — Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd. among others — under PMLA in connection with a disproportionate assets and money laundering case registered Mr. Jain and others.

During his address on Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal said he had announced a few months ago that the Central government will arrest Mr. Jain in a false case.

“I had got to know about this through very trusted sources. From the same sources I have got information that Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the Central government in the next few days,” the Chief Minister said. He alleged that the Centre has asked all investigating agencies to prepare false cases against Mr. Sisodia.

“I don’t know politics. I don’t know what is their politics behind targeting Satyendar and Manish,” he added.