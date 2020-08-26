HC to examine police case diary before deciding on Narwal’s plea

New Delhi

Pinjra Tod activist has challenged a trial court’s order in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will first examine the police’s case diary of the north-east Delhi riots case before deciding on the bail plea of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked Delhi Police to submit the case diary in a sealed cover and posted the hearing on August 31.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Delhi police, said there are sensitive information in the case diary which cannot be shared with Ms. Narwal’s advocate at this stage.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Bakhru said the court proceedings, which has been carried out through videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place through a separate web link where only the Delhi police’s advocate and the investigating officer will be present.

During the hearing, Ms. Narwal’s lawyer informed the court that the bail of another co-accused was heard and reserved by a trial court here. However, the decision could not be pronounced as the case diary has been taken away for the purpose of showing to the High Court.

Following this, Justice Bakhru told the Delhi police to show the case diary to be produced before the trial court concerned before August 29, so that the proceeding before the trial court could be concluded.

Certain videos

Ms. Narwal’s lawyer also urged the HC to consider watching certain videos which he has submitted along with the bail application. “The videos show that Ms Narwal was never there. They [police] have the videos. They don’t want to show it because the videos show Ms. Narwal was not there,” the lawyer argued.

Ms. Narwal has challenged a trial court’s order which had dismissed her bail plea. She was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against both — Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots.

On June 14, a trial court had dismissed bail pleas of Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita on the ground that there was no merit in the applications and that it was amply clear from the chargesheet that the investigation was still pending and it has been filed against other accused persons also.