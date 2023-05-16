HC to Delhi govt., DMRC: explore installing cardiac support units at metro stations

May 16, 2023 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court has asked the Delhi government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to explore the possibility of installing advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) facilities at the three major interchange stations of Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas.

A Bench of Justices Manmohan and Saurabh Banerjee gave the direction while hearing a PIL initiated by the court itself in 2018 on the requirement of basic life support systems at various public places.

In 2018, the court had asked various authorities — including the Centre, Delhi government, Railways, DMRC and courts — to apprise it of steps taken to establish centres providing basic cardiac life support (BCLS) and ACLS.

The HC had earlier directed the Delhi government to ensure the installation of ACLS services in the court premises before December 2022. It had also asked the government to explore the possibility of either stationing ACLS ambulances at district courts or erecting porta cabins for this service.

At the latest hearing, the counsel for the Delhi government told the court that it has provided three ACLS ambulances at the interchange metro stations.

The counsel also submitted that the government is in talks with the district authorities of the Tis Hazari and Rouse Avenue courts to install the ACLS services on their respective premises.

The DMRC counsel said that there is space available at these interchange stations to install ACLS facilities.

“In view of the statement, counsel for the DMRC and the Delhi government are directed to explore the possibility of installation of ACLS facility at the three major interchange metro stations forthwith. Let a fresh status report be filed before the next date of hearing” the court said in its May 8 order. It listed the matter for further hearing on August 1.