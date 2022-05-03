HC to decide on two opposing pleas on Talaq-ul-Sunnat

May 03, 2022 23:39 IST

One plea calls it ‘barbaric’, another application says it’s entitled to Constitutional protection

NEW DELHI:

Two Muslim women with opposing views on the subject of Talaq-Ul-Sunnat, which gives a Muslim husband “absolute discretion” to give divorce to his wife at any time without any reason or advance notice, are set to battle it out at the Delhi High Court.

In January this year, the High Court had sought the Centre’s view on a plea by a married Muslim woman who sought to declare Talaq-Ul-Sunnat as “arbitrary, anti-Shariat, unconstitutional, discriminatory, barbaric and illegal”.

The 28-year-old woman feared that her husband would divorce her through Talaq-Ul-Sunnat. She had said that such discretion, allegedly practised by a Muslim husband to give divorce to his wife without any reason, was a misuse of process.

Now, a divorced Muslim woman has approached the High Court contesting the first petition. She has argued that the practice of Talaq-Ul-Sunnat is part of an “essential religious practice” and is entitled to the protection of the Constitution.

In her application, the 35-year-old stated that she is a Muslim woman who got married and later divorced as per Muslim rules and traditions. She said she obtained a divorce from her husband through this Islamic law.

She stated that she herself suffered a bad marriage, however, at the same time benefited from the operation of Islamic law which permits divorce without recourse to a formal judicial process.

Nature of marriage

The fresh application, filed through advocates Talha Abdul Rahman and Sitwat Nabi, argued that a Muslim marriage is purely a civil contract and not a sacrament.

“A Muslim woman has the power to regulate the matrimonial engagements with the husband. This is a form of relief which safeguards their rights and interests and offers protection from the uncertainties or derailments in marriage,” the application said.

It argued that the first petition attempts not to empower the women to bring them at par with the power of men, but seeks to disempower the men.

“The unqualified right of man in Islamic law is called Talaq Sunnat/ Ahsan, and the unqualified right of the wife is called the right to seek Khula. The right of the wife to seek Khula is unconditional and the husband cannot refuse to divorce if the wife asserts her right,” the application said.

“Thus, there is a complete parity in the power to divorce and the difference lies only in the way of operation,” the application said.

While the 28-year-old woman had sought to declare that Muslim marriage is not just a mere contract but a status, the other woman argued that the court cannot change the nature of Muslim marriage from a contract to a status.

The High Court has asked the Centre to also give its response on the fresh application and listed the pleas for hearing on August 23.