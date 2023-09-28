HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

HC to decide on services of Assembly fellows next week

September 28, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The fellows had been engaged in the House under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre Fellowship Programme.

The fellows had been engaged in the House under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre Fellowship Programme. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will on October 3 pass an order on whether to modify its interim direction for the continuation of services of professionals engaged as fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC).

The Assembly Secretariat had last month terminated the contracts of 116 DARC fellows, after which they moved the court.

Dealing with an appeal by the Secretariat and other authorities concerned seeking cancellation of the interim order passed by the court on September 21, Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered the matter to be listed for next week.

The Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday argued that the September 21 order cannot be sustained in view of the absence of sanction for the posts by the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and given that the issue regarding control of services was pending before the Supreme Court.

The counsel for the petitioners had said that the services of the Assembly fellows, who were appointed following the due procedure, were terminated in an arbitrary manner.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.