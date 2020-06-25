HC tells police to reply to Ishrat’s plea

The High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to reply to a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested in connection with a north-east Delhi riots case, challenging a trial court’s order extending time for completing the probe by 60 days.
The court asked the police to submit written arguments within 10 days and posted the case for further hearing on July 7.
Ms. Jahan has challenged the trial court’s June 15 order granting 60-day extension to police to complete its investigation against her and activist Khalid Saifi. Her lawyer argued that Ms. Jahan, in her petition filed through advocate Lalit Valecha, said that the FIRs registered does not ascribe any “overt act” or specific role of violence to her, but the investigating agency has gone on to add sections under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against her.
She said the application of the public prosecutor seeking extension of time to complete the investigation was “an abuse of the legal process as the same fails to make out any legal or factual basis that justifies extension of time”.
“This exercise is only to subvert and defeat the right of the petitioner [Ms. Jahan] to seek regular and statutory bail,” the petition said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath