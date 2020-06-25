HC tells police to reply to Ishrat’s plea

The High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to reply to a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested in connection with a north-east Delhi riots case, challenging a trial court’s order extending time for completing the probe by 60 days.

The court asked the police to submit written arguments within 10 days and posted the case for further hearing on July 7.

Ms. Jahan has challenged the trial court’s June 15 order granting 60-day extension to police to complete its investigation against her and activist Khalid Saifi. Her lawyer argued that Ms. Jahan, in her petition filed through advocate Lalit Valecha, said that the FIRs registered does not ascribe any “overt act” or specific role of violence to her, but the investigating agency has gone on to add sections under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against her.

She said the application of the public prosecutor seeking extension of time to complete the investigation was “an abuse of the legal process as the same fails to make out any legal or factual basis that justifies extension of time”.

“This exercise is only to subvert and defeat the right of the petitioner [Ms. Jahan] to seek regular and statutory bail,” the petition said.