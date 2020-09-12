HC tells police to give keys of centre to Saad’s family

New Delhi

12 September 2020 23:49 IST

A court here has directed Delhi Police to hand over the keys of the residential portion of the religious centre at Nizamuddin to the family of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

The centre was locked after a case was registered against several people for attending a religious congregation in violation of COVID-19 norms. An FIR was filed against Saad and six others on March 31, after thousands of people participated in the congregation and later many of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur gave five days to investigating agencies to inspect the premises before it is handed over to Mr. Saad’s family.

The court was hearing an application, filed by Mr. Saad’s mother Khalida, seeking unlocking of the premises where they resided. It directed Khalida and her family members to give an undertaking that they would not obstruct the investigation in any manner and the residential portion of the property shall only be used for residing purpose.